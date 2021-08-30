Wake-Up Weather: Very warm and humid today with a 20% chance of showers and storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:27 AM it was quiet and mild. Most areas were in the low 70’s under mostly clear skies. There was a light east wind.

As Tropical Storm Ida rips through the southeastern US, our weather in the Big Country looks pretty nice for this time of year. A few clouds will be ushered in, from the northeast, by the return flow the aforementioned Tropical Storm. Highs today will be in the low to middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. That is a few degrees below average. There will be a slight chance of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. Severe storms are not likely, however heavy rain and lightning will be concerns. East northeast winds will be light. The light winds will cause any storms that may fire up to be slow moving. This will increase the chance for flooding. Chances for activity will end around sunset.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the low to middle 70’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light south southwest wind.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see even smaller chances for rain and storms. Most areas will stay dry, however our southern counties may see an isolated shower or non-severe storm. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90’s under mostly sunny skies.

Dry and seasonable weather will then settle in through the weekend.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 92° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain showers and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 93°

Average Low Temperature: 70°

Sunrise: 7:13 A.M.

Sunset: 8:05 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday