Wake-Up Weather: Very warm and humid today with rain/storm chances this morning and once again this evening and night

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:12 AM the radar was active. Widespread showers and storms were ongoing north of I-20. There was a few areas of heavy rain, small hail, and strong winds. It was warm and humid. Temperatures were in the middle 70’s under mostly cloudy skies. There was a light SSE wind.

Chances for thunderstorms will continue through this morning. A *SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH* will remain in effect through 10 AM this morning. Main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, flooding, and lightning. The afternoon looks to be dry, very warm, and humid. High temperatures will reach the upper 80’s and low 90’s under partly sunny skies. There will be a SSE breeze around 5-15 MPH.

Chances for thunderstorms will return this evening and continue into the night. There is a *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* this means that*ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE*. Main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, flooding, and lightning. Temperatures will fall into the middle 70’s under mostly cloudy to cloudy skies. There will be a light SSE wind. The best chance for storms for Abilene looks to be around midnight.

Tuesday will be hot and humid. High temperatures will reach the middle 90’s. Heat index values will be near 104°. This is dangerous heat. Remember to hydrate and limit time outside if possible.

Dry weather will settle in through Friday. There will be a warming trend. Triple digit heat will be felt Thursday and Friday.

The weekend will be a little cooler. Highs will be in the low to middle 90’s under mostly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance for rain showers and storms as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Partly Sunny. 40% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Humid. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain showers and Thunderstorms. Humid. Low Temperature: 73° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Humid. Heat Index: 104° High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. Humid. High Temperature: 97° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. Humid. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. Humid. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSW 10-20 G25 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Humid. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Humid. High Temperature: 92° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 92°

Average Low Temperature: 68°

Sunrise: 6:31 A.M.

Sunset: 8:44 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday