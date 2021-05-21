Wake-Up Weather: Very warm today with lots of sun and a breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:52 AM it was mild, partly clear, and a little breezy. Most areas were in the middle 60’s.

Warm temperatures will return today. Expect highs in the middle 80’s. It will be humid. Heat index values will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s. There will be a breezy SE wind. It will be a partly sunny day. Cloud cover will increase this evening.

Overnight, expect temperatures to fall into the middle 60’s under mostly cloudy skies. The winds will become light. Most areas will stay dry, however an isolated rain shower cannot be ruled out in the eastern Big Country and Heartland.

Better chances for rain and thunderstorms will move in Saturday. Severe weather does not look likely at this time. Heavy downpours and dangerous lightning will be possible. It will be warm, humid, breezy, and mostly cloudy.

Sunday and Monday will be mainly dry. An isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out.

Better chances for rain and thunderstorms will be seen Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday look dry. It will be very warm.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 67° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 79° Winds: ESE 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 88°

Average Low Temperature: 64°

Sunrise: 6:37 A.M.

Sunset: 8:34 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday