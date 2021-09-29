Wake-Up Weather: Warm and a slight rain chance today

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 5:46 AM, most areas were in the upper 60’s with a few of us in the lower 70’s. There was a nice breeze from the south, under a mostly to partly clear sky.

The warming trend will continue today. Most areas will reach the mid to upper 90’s. We’ll keep the skies mostly clear today with some increasing clouds and rain chances ahead of a dryline moving in this afternoon. We’ll keep rain chances in the forecast through the early portions of the evening and quiet down heading into Thursday morning.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to near 70° under partly to mostly clear skies.

Rain chances pick up tomorrow and hold through Friday at 70%. An area of low pressure paired with a surface cold front will make for widespread chances to see rain. While it won’t be a constant rain, we will see repeated waves of precipitation. The main concern right now will be the possibility of localized flooding.

The weekend will see highs near 80° under mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 93° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. Low Temperature: 69° S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 90° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 40% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 83° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SW 5-15 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 80° Winds: NW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: W 5-10 MPH