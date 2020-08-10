Wake-Up Weather: Warm and breezy start to another hot and dry day with a noticeable south wind

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 4:48 AM temperatures were in the low 80’s under mainly clear skies. Winds were noticeable at around 10-15 MPH.

Today will be another Hot, breezy, sunny, and dry day. Expect high temperatures to reach neat 100° for most under sunny skies. Winds will be around 10-15 MPH with 25 MPH wind gusts.

The weather forecast remains essentially unchanged for Tuesday as this persistent weather forecast continues. The winds may be a little less, and the temperature may be a degree or two hotter.

The 500 Hpa high pressure center will shift a little further East on Wednesday. The aforementioned pressure surface will be situated at around 594 Dm. This means that temperatures will be even hotter. This feature will be with us through Friday. As a result, expect temperatures in the 101°-105° range for this time period. These are dangerous temperatures, as they will increase the risk for heat related illness.

The weekend will see a weakening in the high pressure aloft. As a result, Saturday and Sunday will feature a few more clouds, and slightly cooler high temperatures. However, we will stay unseasonably hot and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 0-5 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 7:00 A.M.

Sunset: 8:28 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday