Wake-Up Weather: Warm and breezy today… cold front tomorrow

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Upper level zonal flow will be in place over west central Texas today. Temperatures will be a few degrees above average as a breezy south wind usher in some warm air. It will be sunny.

A cold front is in the forecast for Thursday morning. This will cool off high temperatures to the low 60’s for Thursday and to the middle 50’s Friday. There will be a chance for rain and thunderstorms these two days as well. Latest model runs are showing the best chance for activity in the eastern Big Country.

High pressure will build in for the weekend as we return to the sunny and dry weather. Temperatures will increase into the 70’s as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 83° Winds: SSW 10-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly clear. Low Temperature: 56° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Cloudy. Cold front (AM). 40% Rain and thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 60° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Mostly sunny. 30% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 56° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. 20% Rain and thunderstorms. High Temperature: 71° Winds: W 0-5 > S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 5-10 > N 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 64° Winds: N 5-10 > E 0-5 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 69° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 75°

Average Low Temperature: 52°

Sunrise: 7:48 A.M.

Sunset: 6:57 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday