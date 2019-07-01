Wake-Up Weather: Warm and mostly sunny start to July

July begins with very seasonally warm, summer-like weather. Highs today will climb into the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies with a very small chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms, mainly across the eastern Big Country.

We hang onto this typical, summer-like weather pattern all the way into the weekend as highs stay in the mid 90s with an isolated chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

For the Fourth of July, we’ll be mostly sunny and muggy as temperatures climb into the mid 90s, but the heat index will approach 100° with breezy winds. Once again, there is a chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms, but the chance right now is low.

Today: Mostly sunny. 10% chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the low 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. 10% chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 10% chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the low 90s.

Independence Day: Mostly sunny. 10% chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. 10% chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. 10% chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. 10% chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 93°

Average Low: 71°

Sunrise: 6:35 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

