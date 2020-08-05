Wake-Up Weather: Warm and mainly dry start to a very hot and dry day with a south breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 4:39 A.M. the skies were clear. Expect a few clouds this morning as an cluster of storms ongoing in Oklahoma movers SSE along a stalled frontal boundary. A few showers and storms cannot be ruled out for our extreme northern counties through the late AM hours. Most of the forecast area will remain dry and mainly clear.

The Texas summer heat will continue to be felt this afternoon. It won’t be a humid day. But with sunny skies and those hot temperatures, it will sure feel hot. Expect a noticeable south breeze around 10-15 MPH with wind gusts around 25 MPH.

The death ridge will become centered over our area by Wednesday night. This will allow triple digit heat and dry weather to settle in for the long haul. Expect this trend to continue through the upcoming weekend. South winds will stay breezy through Friday.

The 500 Hpa ridge of high pressure will weaken slightly to start next week. As a result expect a few more clouds, and expect the temperatures to be a degree or two cooler. The forecast will stay generally sunny and unseasonably hot.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSE 10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:56 A.M.

Sunset: 8:32 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday