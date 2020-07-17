Wake-Up Weather: Warm and quiet start to another day with triple digit heat

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is warm and quiet. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 70’s along with a muggy feel in the air. The sky is mostly clear.

Very hot temperatures will continue today. Expect high temperatures near 100° under sunny skies. It will be a little sticky with dew points near 60°. A Heat Advisory will go into effect for Knox County at 1 pm and continue through 8 pm. This is because Heat Index values will be in the 105°-110° range. Southerly winds will be light. The winds will make a turn to the SSE during the late afternoon. The wind will be around 10-15 MPH.

Temperatures will be on the downward trend through the forecast period. By the weekend, high temperatures will decrease into upper 90’s. Dew points will be on the increase. Expect weekend dew point values in the lower 60’s.

Monday through Thursday will see high temperatures in the middle 90’s. Dew points will reach the middle 60’s. The forecast will remain dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 101° Winds: SSE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 76° Winds: SSE 10-15 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 97° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:44 A.M.

Sunset: 8:46 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday