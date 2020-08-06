Wake-Up Weather: Warm and quiet start to another very hot and sunny day with a noticeable south breeze

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 4:56 AM temperatures across the area were near 80°. There is a slight breeze out of the south under mainly clear skies. Overall, expect a quiet start to the day with a few clouds.

The death ridge will become centered over our area by today. This will allow triple digit heat and dry weather to settle in for the long haul. Expect this trend to continue through the upcoming weekend. South winds will stay breezy through Friday. Winds over the weekend look steady around 10 MPH with an occasional 20 MPH wind gust.

The 500 Hpa ridge of high pressure will weaken slightly to start next week. As a result expect a few more clouds, and expect the temperatures to be a degree or two cooler. The forecast will stay generally sunny and unseasonably hot.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10 G20 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10 G20 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 99° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:56 A.M.

Sunset: 8:32 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday