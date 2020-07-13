Wake-Up Weather: Warm and quiet start to another very hot day with a gusty wind

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperatures are in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s for most under mostly clear skies. There is a light south wind. Radar is picking up on some light showers in the northern Big Country. Areas north of I-20 will have a chance for these showers through the AM hours.

Expect a very hot day today under mostly sunny skies. An Excessive Heat Warning is now in effect for most of our forecast area through 7 PM Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the 105°-111° degree range during this time. It will be a dry heat. There will be a gusty south wind. The northwest Big Country will see Elevated Fire Weather Conditions.

Very hot and dry weather will continue for Tuesday. The Excessive Heat Warning will expire at 7 PM. The gusty south wind will continue. Portions of the Big Country will see Elevated Fire Weather Conditions.

Starting Wednesday there will be a steady decline in high temperatures. By the weekend we will be in the upper 90’s. Dew points will also be on the increase as well. Expect weekend dew point values in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 107° Winds: SSW 10-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 80° Winds: SSW 5-15 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 108° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 99° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 98° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Average High Temperature: 94°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 6:42 A.M.

Sunset: 8:47 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday