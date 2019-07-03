Wake-Up Weather: Warm and sunny, isolated afternoon storm chance

It is another mild and muggy start to the morning with mostly clear skies and temperatures still in the 70s for many as you head out the door.

The summer-like weather pattern continues today across the Big Country with warm temperatures and an isolated, pop-up storm chance in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 90s with the heat index approaching 100°. Widely isolated storms will be possible across the region after 3:00 pm today, ending after sunset.

The Fourth of July will continue to stay very warm with a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. With muggy air, the heat index will reach up to 102°, so be sure to stay cool if you plan on being outdoors. Isolated storm chances will end after sunset, so most Independence Day plans and fireworks will still be good to go!

Very hot weather will be settling in as we head into this weekend. Afternoon temperatures will be climbing to around 100° starting this weekend and continue into next week.

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated storm chance in the afternoon. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index around 95°-100°.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Independence Day: Mostly sunny. Isolated storm chance east in the afternoon. South winds around 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index around 97°-102°.

Friday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index around 97°-101°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Average High: 93°

Average Low: 71°

Sunrise: 6:36 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

