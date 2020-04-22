Wake-Up Weather: Warm start to a very warm and windy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is pretty warm and muggy to start off the day. Temperatures are in the 70’s for most. There is a slight chance for isolated rain showers and thunderstorms this morning. The radar is currently quiet. Far eastern areas of our forecast area have the potential for a possible strong to severe storm.

This afternoon will be warm, sunny, and windy. High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s with west northwest wind gusts around 30 MPH.

Warm weather will stick with us through the work week. High’s will be in the low to middle 80’s on Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will move through on Friday. This will usher in milder weather for the upcoming weekend as the dry weather continues.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: AM *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Becoming Sunny. 30% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: WNW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tonight: Clear. High Temperature: 55° Winds: NW 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: N 10-15 G20 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 79°

Average Low Temperature: 54°

Sunrise: 7:01 A.M.

Sunset: 8:14 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday