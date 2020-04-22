Wake-Up Weather: Warm start to a very warm and windy day

FORECAST SUMMARY:
It is pretty warm and muggy to start off the day. Temperatures are in the 70’s for most. There is a slight chance for isolated rain showers and thunderstorms this morning. The radar is currently quiet. Far eastern areas of our forecast area have the potential for a possible strong to severe storm.
This afternoon will be warm, sunny, and windy. High temperatures will be in the upper 80’s with west northwest wind gusts around 30 MPH.
Warm weather will stick with us through the work week. High’s will be in the low to middle 80’s on Thursday and Friday.
A cold front will move through on Friday. This will usher in milder weather for the upcoming weekend as the dry weather continues.
FORECAST DETAILS:
Today: AM *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE* Becoming Sunny. 30% AM Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 87° Winds: WNW 15-20 G30 MPH
Tonight: Clear. High Temperature: 55° Winds: NW 5-15 MPH
Thursday: Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH
Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: N 10-15 G20 MPH
Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 75° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH
Sunday: Sunny. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH
Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH
Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH
Average High Temperature: 79°
Average Low Temperature: 54°
Sunrise: 7:01 A.M.
Sunset: 8:14 P.M.
Meteorologist Zach Gilday