Wake-Up Weather: Warm start to another day with triple digit heat and a chance for storms

FORECAST SUMMARY:

It is mild and muggy this morning. The skies are mostly clear and the winds are light.

Expect another day of triple digit heat across the area today. It will be breezy as well. A dryline will mix with some moist air over the Big Country during the afternoon and evening. This will give us a chance for storms. Isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible during this time. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, and lightning.

Dry weather with a warming trend will be seen Tuesday – Thursday. Expect high temps to return to the low 90’s on Thursday.

A cold front will move though the area Friday AM. This will usher in cooler temperatures and give us a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms. It will be windy behind the front as well.

The weekend will be dry and sunny. It will feature cooler than usually early May highs.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *MARGINAL RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSW 10-15 G25 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. High Temperature: 63° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High Temperature: 79° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 84° Winds: ESE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 91° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Friday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 75° Winds: NE 15-20 G35 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 73° Winds: ENE 10-15 G20 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 77° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 82°

Average Low Temperature: 58°

Sunrise: 6:49 A.M.

Sunset: 8:22 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday