FORECAST SUMMARY:

Wednesday is starting off very similar to yesterday. Dew points across the Big Country this morning hanging around the upper 60s and even into the low 70s, making things feel a bit muggy as you head out the door this morning. We will see those fall throughout the afternoon but still keep them in the lower 60s, which will make things still feel a bit sticky.

Temperatures today will be slightly warmer than yesterday, with the majority of us seeing high temperatures in the low 90s. Below average temperatures will continue to be the trend through the rest of the workweek with winds staying very light.

The good news – we have a rain chance almost each day this week. The not so great news – the chances are very small. But the Climate Prediction Center does have the Big Country expecting above average chances of precipitation for the end of the month and beginning of September. While we stay optimistic, it is definitely something we want to keep our eye on through this week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Partly Sunny. Isolated chance of rain showers. High Temperature: 90° Winds: NNE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear to Partly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 70° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Isolated chance of rain showers . Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 92° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 94° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 96° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 97°

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 93°