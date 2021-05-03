Wake-Up Weather: Warm temperatures and lots of sun today with severe storm chances north of I-20 this evening

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:05 AM it was mostly clear and mild. Most areas were in the middle to upper 60’s. There was a breezy SW wind.

High temperatures today will be in the middle 80’s under sunny skies for most. A cold front will move into the Big Country this afternoon. It will stall out near I-20 during the middle to late afternoon. Cloud cover will increase slightly behind the front as the winds shift to the NW. Areas in the northern Big Country will see highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s. The far southern Big Country and Heartland will see highs in the low 90’s. This evening we will see a chance for thunderstorms north of I-20. Scattered severe storms will be possible. The best chance for activity will be from 6pm -11pm. The main hazards will be large to very large hail and lightning.

Cloud cover will increase overnight as temperatures fall into the middle 50’s. There will be a breezy north wind.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the low 70’s. After a cloudy morning, the afternoon will be sunny.

Temperatures should recover to near average on Wednesday. Expect highs in the upper 70’s to near 80° under sunny skies.

Dry weather with a warming trend will then settle in. Thursday should be a degree or two warmer. It will be breezy.

Friday will see highs in the middle 80’s.

The weekend will see highs in the low to middle 90’s. It will be windy as well.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 30% Thunderstorms (North of I-20) High Temperature: 86° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. High Temperature: 55° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: AM Clouds. Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 71° Winds: N 15-20 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 78° Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: E 10-15 G25 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 84° Winds: S 20-25 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 93° Winds: SSW 20-25 G35 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 90° Winds: W 15-25 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 82°

Average Low Temperature: 57°

Sunrise: 6:50 A.M.

Sunset: 8:22 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday