Wake-Up Weather: Warm weather returns today

Warmer weather is returning as we wrap up the last week of August after a much needed break from the heat and finally some rain the last couple of days. However today, skies will be sunny to mostly sunny as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 90s this afternoon. With the heat index, it will feel around 100°, so make sure you are staying cool if you are outdoors for prolonged periods of time.

Rain chances enter the forecast again this weekend, but only isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected. Rain chances will be low both Saturday and Sunday before we dry out again heading into Labor day.

We continue to stay dry and just above average as we head into the middle of next week.

Today: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid and upper 90s. Heat index values around 100°.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: 20% chance for isolated afternoon thunderstorms. Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Sunday: 20% chance for isolated thunderstorms. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday: Sunny. Lows around 70°. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 92°

Average Low: 70°

Sunrise: 7:12 a.m.

Sunset: 8:07 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

Like and Follow Grant on Facebook /GrantTosterudwx and Twitter @granttosterudwx!