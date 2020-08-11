Wake-Up Weather: Warm with iso. showers to start… expect another very hot and dry afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 5:59 temperatures were in the low 80’s for most under partly clear skies. Rain showers were ongoing in our extreme NW counties. There is a slight chance for isolated showers for areas north of I-20 through the late AM hours. Most of us will stay dry.

The weather forecast remains essentially unchanged for Tuesday as this persistent weather forecast continues. The winds may be a little less, and the temperature may be a degree or two hotter.

The 500 Hpa high pressure center will shift a little further east on Wednesday. The aforementioned pressure surface will be situated at around 594 Dm. This means that temperatures will be even hotter. This feature will be with us through Friday. As a result, expect temperatures in the 101°-105° range for this time period. These are dangerous temperatures, as they will increase the risk for heat related illness.

The weekend will see a weakening in the high pressure aloft. As a result, Saturday and Sunday will feature a few more clouds, and slightly cooler high temperatures. However, we will stay unseasonably hot and mainly dry. Sunday and Monday may even see some Isolated showers and storms.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Hot. Breezy. High Temperature: 101° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low Temperature: 78° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 10 MPH

Thursday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 103° Winds: S 10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Hot. High Temperature: 100° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 98° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Monday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Hot. High Temperature: 97° Winds: NNE 0-5 MPH

Average High Temperature: 95°

Average Low Temperature: 72°

Sunrise: 7:00 A.M.

Sunset: 8:27 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday