Wake-Up Weather: Warm with isolated rain chances east this afternoon

Hotter weather will be returning to the Big Country this week, as we rack up more 100° days by the middle of this week. Today, temperatures will be around average this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for a few isolated showers, possibly a thunderstorm, in the eastern half of the Big Country. That chance for rain will taper off around sunset.

As upper level high pressure continues to build in to our west, warmer weather will be building in as well. Highs will be hovering around 100° again by Tuesday, and climbing into the lower 100s the rest of this week and at least through the weekend. Make sure you will be finding ways to stay cool our next heat wave arriving this week!

Today: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for an isolated shower in the eastern Big Country this afternoon. East winds around 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. East winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs around 100°.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the low 100s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the low 100s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the low 100s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the low 100s.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 73°

Sunrise: 6:56 a.m.

Sunset: 8:33 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

