Today/Tonight: Sunny skies and and incoming weak cold front will keep those temperatures near the century mark today. Overnight lows will fall into the low 70’s with winds from the south switching towards the east between 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph with the potential to see severe weather for our extreme northwestern counties during the evening into overnight Thursday morning.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies will lead to warm temperatures once again limited to the low triple digits with winds from the east switching towards the south between 5-15mph. More cloud cover continuing through the afternoon will manage to keep the heat at bay in the afternoon but increase the overnight low into the upper 70’s due to thermal heating.

Future Discussion: Stay hydrated and find ways to break the heat because there will be plenty of temperatures into the triple digits as we close out the work week and move ahead into the weekend.