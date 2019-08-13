Wake-Up Weather: Weak cold front today brings a chance for rain

A Heat Advisory continues across the southern and eastern Big Country until this evening. Parts of the central Big Country have been dropped from the advisory due to a cold front that is expected this afternoon.

The front is already making its way into the northern Big Country this morning, bringing a couple very isolated, light showers to our northern counties. The cold front will stall over the northwestern Big Country this afternoon, producing isolated showers and thunderstorms after the lunch hour and through the overnight into Wednesday morning. High temperatures today will still climb to around 100° ahead of the front, and the upper 90s behind it. No severe weather is expected with the thunderstorms.

Temperatures will finally drop out of the triple-digits Wednesday and Thursday thanks to today’s cold front, but we start heating back up again as we head into the weekend. Temperatures return to the triple-digits again as early as Friday and through the beginning of next week.

Today: Heat Advisory continues for the southern and eastern Big Country. Mostly sunny. 20% afternoon and evening isolated storm chances. East winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the upper 90s and low 100s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Northeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Lows in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. 20% chance for rain in the morning. East winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs mid 90s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs around 100°.

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the low 100s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs around 100°.

Average High: 95°

Average Low: 72°

Sunrise: 7:01 a.m.

Sunset: 8:25 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

Like and Follow Grant on Facebook /GrantTosterudwx and Twitter @granttosterudwx!