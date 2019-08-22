Wake-Up Weather: Week long stretch of triple-digit temperatures ending today

Rain chances are finally back in the forecast for some today as we end a week long stretch of triple-digit temperatures in Abilene. Skies will be mostly sunny by this afternoon with a chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm in the northwestern Big Country.

Isolated rain and thunderstorm chances return as we head into Friday afternoon across the Big Country, keeping temperatures in the mid 90s for afternoon highs. Another chance for isolated showers will return on Saturday too as skies stay partly sunny.

Triple-digit temperatures return for Sunday and Monday though as rain chances end and more sunshine returns. Near record highs will be possible on Monday, which looks to be the hottest day.

Forecast models want to bring in a front on Monday night and Tuesday morning that will likely bring some slightly cooler weather as we head into the middle and end of next week, along with another chance for isolated showers.

Today: Mostly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Highs in the upper 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. Lows in the mid 70s.

Friday: 20% chance for isolated showers. Mostly sunny. Southeast winds around 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid 90s.

Saturday: 20% chance for isolated shower. Partly sunny. South winds around 5 to 15 mph. 20 mph wind gusts. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the upper 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the low 100s.

Monday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 70s. Highs in the low 100s.

Tuesday: 20% chance for isolated showers. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Wednesday: 20% chance for isolated showers. Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 70s. Highs in the mid 90s.

Average High: 94°

Average Low: 71°

Sunrise: 7:07 a.m.

Sunset: 8:16 p.m.

– Meteorologist Grant Tosterud

