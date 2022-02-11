FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:50 AM, it was chilly and sunny. Most areas were in the middle 40s. There was a breezy SSW wind.

Winds will pick up out of the west southwest today ahead of a late afternoon dry cold front. With relative humidity values in the teens and the extreme drought persisting, fire weather will be elevated for areas in portions of the Northern Big Country. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s for most with bright sunshine. A few areas in the Southern Big Country may even approach the 80s. It will stay sunny as the front moves through. The winds will turn to the north and become gusty.

Cloud cover will eventually filter in tonight as temperatures drop to the upper 30s. There will be a gusty NNE wind.

Saturday will be a lot cooler. Morning cloud cover will clear out for the afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 50s. A gusty NNE wind will make it feel a few degrees cooler.

We will then get into a warming trend as we head into next week. Sunday should be a gorgeous day with highs in the middle 60s and bright sunny skies. There will be a light and variable wind.

Monday will see highs return to the 70s. It will stay mild and dry through Wednesday. South winds will be strong at times. They should be sustained around 20-25 MPH with wind gusts around 35 MPH. These winds will usher in moisture. The moisture will help to fuel chances of rain and even a few possible storms Wednesday. A cold front will move in Wednesday night. Rain is likely Thursday morning as the front passes through.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: WSW > NNW 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Clear. Low Temperature: 38° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 10% Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 50° Winds: NNE 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 65° Winds: Light and Variable

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 72° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 75° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Wednesday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 76° Winds: S 20-25 G35 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 50% AM Rain Showers. Windy. High Temperature: 56° Winds: nw 20-25 G30 MPH

Average High Temperature: 62°

Average Low Temperature: 37°

Sunrise: 7:25 A.M.

Sunset: 6:21 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday