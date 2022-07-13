FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:41 AM, it was mild and quiet. Most areas were in the middle 70’s. There was a light and variable wind under a mostly clear sky.

Well above normal temperatures will continue today. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 12:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. this evening. Expect high temperatures to range from 103° to around 105°. There will be a light ENE wind under a mostly sunny sky. It will become partly cloudy during the late afternoon and early evening. Those clouds will carry a slight chance of rain showers and non-severe storms.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s under mostly clear skies. There will be a light southeast wind.

Thursday will see another slight chance of showers and non-severe during the afternoon and early evening. It will stay hot and the winds stay light.

Friday through the weekend looks completely dry as the oppressive heat continues.

No much change as we head into next week. Monday and Tuesday look to stay hot and dry.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: ENE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Breezy. Low Temperature: 81° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SSE 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 5-15 G20 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 104° Winds: S 5-15 G20 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: S 10-15 G20 MPH

Average High Temperature: 96°

Average Low Temperature: 73°

Sunrise: 6:41 A.M.

Sunset: 8:48 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday