Wake-Up Weather: Well below freezing temperatures this morning will continue into the afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:03 AM it was very cold and breezy. Most areas were in the single digits and low teens. Wind chill values are around 10 degrees colder. It was mostly cloudy.

Thursday will see high temperatures in the middle 20’s with decreasing cloud cover. The morning will be cloudy while the afternoon looks partly sunny. It will be breezy. With the wind it will feel around 10 degrees colder. Most areas will stay dry however, the far southern Big Country will see a chance for snow showers. A *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* will stay in effect for Coke County through 6PM today. That area may see 1″-3″ of snow. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the single digits and low teens under partly clear skies.

We will finally see above freezing temperatures on Friday. After another frigid morning, expect highs in the low middle 40’s under sunny skies.

The weekend will see highs in the middle 50’s with lots of sun.

Monday will see a highs in the low 60’s. Above average temperatures will return Tuesday! It will be sunny.

The warming trend will continue for Tuesday. Expect highs in the low 70’s.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Decreasing Clouds. Partly Sunny. High Temperature: 24° Winds: N 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Low Temperature: 9° Winds: SW 5-10 MPH

Friday: Sunny. High Temperature: 41° Winds: SSW 5-10 MPH

Saturday: Sunny. High Temperature: 53° Winds: SSW 10-15 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 57° Winds: NW 10-15 MPH

Monday: Sunny. High Temperature: 60° Winds: WSW 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 68° Winds: SW 10-15 MPH

Wednesday: Sunny. High Temperature: 72° Winds: WSW 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 61°

Average Low Temperature: 37°

Sunrise: 7:18 A.M.

Sunset: 6:28 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday