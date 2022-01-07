Wake-Up Weather: Well below freezing temperatures this morning will return to near average this afternoon

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 7:33 AM it was very cold and clear. Most areas were in the teens. There was a light south wind.

High temperatures today will recover to the middle 50’s with a slight south breeze. It will be a little cooler across our Southeastern Big Country and Heartland counties due to an increase in afternoon clouds. The rest of the forecast area will be very sunny.

Cloud cover will overtake the area tonight as south winds turn gusty. Temperatures will drop into the middle 40’s.

Saturday will start out cloudy. The clouds will clear out by the afternoon as south winds stay gusty. It will be very mild. High temperatures will be around 15°-20° above average.

Another dry cold front will move in Sunday. This will cause temperatures to fall to closer to average to start next week.

Rain chances look to move in Tuesday night of next week.

Temperatures will increase to the 60’s on Thursday as rain chances hold on.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Sunny. High Temperature: 54° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Mostly Cloudy. Windy. Low Temperature: 43° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Decreasing clouds. Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 74° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Partly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 53° Winds: N 15-20 G30 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 56° Winds: NE 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Partly Sunny. 30% PM Rain Showers. High Temperature: 58° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 59° Winds: S 5-15 MPH

Thursday: Partly Sunny. 30% Rain Showers. High Temperature: 64° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 58°

Average Low Temperature: 33°

Sunrise: 7:41 A.M.

Sunset: 5:49 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday