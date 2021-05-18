Wake-Up Weather: Widespread Moderate to Heavy rain this morning with possible flooding

Radar imaging shows rain moving through the Abilene area the morning of May 18.

FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:32 AM there was widespread moderate to heavy rain slowly moving west to east across the Big Country. A flash flood warning was in effect for portions of Scurry, Fisher, and Jones Co. A flash flood was reported between Hamlin and Mccaulley.

Thunderstorm chances will continue today. Expect widespread heavy to moderate rain showers and thunderstorms Tuesday morning. Isolated severe storms will be possible. Flooding will be an issue during this time. Activity will begin to taper off during the afternoon. Chances for showers and storms will exit the area, moving west to east, this afternoon. Storm chances will linger a little while longer in the eastern Big Country and Heartland. Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible in the Heartland. Highs will reach the middle to upper 70’s under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will see a chance for thunderstorms. Isolated severe storms will be possible.

Thursday looks mainly dry and warm. Highs will warm to near 80° under mostly cloudy skies.

Better chances for thunderstorms will move in Friday and this weekend. Severe weather will be possible. It will be warm, humid, breezy, and mostly cloudy.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Mostly Cloudy. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 77° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: *MODERATE RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *NUMEROUS SEVERE STORMS ARE LIKELY* Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 63° Winds: SSE 10-15 G25 MPH

Wednesday: *MARGINAL RISK OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* *ISOLATED SEVERE STORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Partly Sunny. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 82° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Friday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 81° Winds: SSE 15-20 G30 MPH

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. 40% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 80° Winds: SSE 20 G30 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. Breezy. High Temperature: 79° Winds: SSE 15-20 G25 MPH

Average High Temperature: 87°

Average Low Temperature: 63°

Sunrise: 6:38 A.M.

Sunset: 8:32 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday