FORECAST SUMMARY:

As of 6:34 AM, the radar was showing widespread showers and storms. A few storms were strong. Most areas were in the middle 60’s with cloudy skies.

Rain and thunderstorm chances return today. Rain and storms are likely this morning. This chance will continue into the afternoon. Rain and storm chances will exit the area from the west the east late this afternoon. Isolated severe storms are possible. The main hazards are small hail, gusty winds, local flooding, and lightning. High temperatures will be around 80° with a light ESE breeze. After a cloudy start, it will become partly sunny late. The forecast will dry out this evening.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the middle 60’s under partly cloudy skies. There will be a slight chance of showers and storms.

Saturday will see a return of hot temperatures. Expect highs in the middle 90’s with breezy south winds. There will be a slight chance of showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected.

A significant heat wave will be felt Sunday through Thursday. Expect highs well up into the hundreds. With gusty south winds, fire weather will be a concern.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Cloudy. 80% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 80° Winds: ESE 5-15 MPH

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 66° Winds: E 5-15 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 20% Rain Showers and Thunderstorms. Windy. High Temperature: 95° Winds: S 10-15 G25 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 103° Winds: SW 10-15 G25 MPH

Monday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 105° Winds: SSW 15-20 G30 MPH

Tuesday: Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 107° Winds: S 15-20 G30 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 102° Winds: S 15-20 G25 MPH

Thursday: Mostly Sunny. Windy. High Temperature: 100° Winds: S 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 91°

Average Low Temperature: 67°

Sunrise: 6:32 A.M.

Sunset: 8:42 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday