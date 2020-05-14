Wake-Up Weather:

FORECAST SUMMARY:

Temperature across the area this morning are in the 60’s and 70’s. There is a light southeast wind under clear skies.

High temperatures will top out in the low to middle 90’s under partly sunny skies. The gusty south wind will continue. A dry line will become active in the western Big Country late this afternoon. This will give those areas a slight chance for thunderstorms. The atmosphere will be unstable, so if any storm does form it will have the potential to become severe.

Friday will be another day with above average temperatures, however it will be a few degrees cooler than today. The gusty south wind will continue as well. A better chance for rain and thunderstorms will exist Friday afternoon through Saturday AM. Scattered severe thunderstorms are possible during this time. The main hazards are large hail, damaging winds, lightning, and localized flooding.

The forecast will be dry Sunday through next Tuesday. The next chance for storms will be on Wednesday.

FORECAST DETAILS:

Today: Mostly Sunny. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. (western areas) High Temperature: 92° Winds: SSW 15-20 G25 MPH

Tonight: Partly Clear. 20% Rain and Thunderstorms. Low Temperature: 71° Winds: S 15 G25 MPH

Friday: *SLIGHT RISK FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS* SCATTERED SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS ARE POSSIBLE* Partly Sunny. 30% Rain and Thunderstorms. High Temperature: 90° Winds: SE 15 G25 MPH

Saturday: Partly Sunny. 50% Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 81° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. 20% AM Rain and Thunderstorms.High Temperature: 84° Winds: ENE 10 MPH

Monday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 86° Winds: E 5-10 MPH

Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 88° Winds: SE 5-10 MPH

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. High Temperature: 89° Winds: SE 10-15 MPH

Average High Temperature: 84°

Average Low Temperature: 61°

Sunrise: 6:41 A.M.

Sunset: 8:30 P.M.

Meteorologist Zach Gilday