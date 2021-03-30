Warm day before cold front arrives

The passage of a cold front has meant cooler weather for the Big Country and it looks like our attempt to bring temperatures closer to seasonal will be a slow one for the area. For your Wednesday, we will see lots of sun but the high will only rise to around 63 degrees. The winds will make things feel cooler as they gust out of the north northeast at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies and the overnight low dropping to a very chilly 38 degrees. The winds will continue to be gusty out of the northeast at 5-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.