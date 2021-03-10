Warm & dry again today

Over the next couple of days, we will see the warmest part of the week as temperatures are expected to be nearly 20 degrees warmer than what they should be for the Big Country. For the rest of your Wednesday, we will see mostly cloudy skies and the warm weather with lots of wind. Look for the high to be around 80 degrees and the winds will be from the south southwest at 10-20 with gusts up to 35 mph. For this evening, look for skies to be mostly cloudy and the overnight low to drop down to only around 61 degrees. The winds will continue gusty from the south at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.