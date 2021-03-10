Warm & dry again today

Come Thursday our main focus will be on our northwestern counties with a slight (2/5) and marginal (1/5) risk. Some areas could see some potential downpours with pockets of heavy rain. The greatest risk will be gusty winds and small hail. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out as of this time. Check back with us come tomorrow morning we'll have the latest storm track.

Now here is where it gets interesting. Severe weather is expected to move in overnight so make sure to have more than one way of receiving alerts. The low pressure system is expected to move out towards the east by Saturday evening through early morning on Sunday. Once again our main threats with this storm are gusty winds and small hail. A very low potential for spin up tornadoes is still present. Check back with me this weekend. I'll have the latest details.