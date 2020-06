We are headed for yet another above average day in the afternoon high temperature department as a summer like system continues to influence our weather pattern. For this afternoon look for mostly sunny skies and warm weather with a high of 95 degrees. The winds will be breezy from the south at 10-15 mph. For tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and a mild night with an overnight low of 71 degrees. The winds will continue to remain breezy from the south southeast at 10-15 mph.