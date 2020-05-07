Warm Today But Front Coming

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

How do 70’s for highs strike you? Well those will be a possibility for the weekend with the passage of a cold front later tonight. In the meantime for the rest of your Thursday we will see warm temperatures and sunny skies with a high of 88. The winds will be gusty from the south at 20-25 with gusts up to 35 mph. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies with a 20% chance of showers as the front comes through. Our overnight low will be 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and gusty at 20-25 with gusts up to 35 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss