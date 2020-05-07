Warm Today But Front Coming

How do 70’s for highs strike you? Well those will be a possibility for the weekend with the passage of a cold front later tonight. In the meantime for the rest of your Thursday we will see warm temperatures and sunny skies with a high of 88. The winds will be gusty from the south at 20-25 with gusts up to 35 mph. For this evening we will see mostly clear skies with a 20% chance of showers as the front comes through. Our overnight low will be 63 degrees. The winds will be out of the south and gusty at 20-25 with gusts up to 35 mph.