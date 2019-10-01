Warm Today But Things Will Change

Fall Weather By Monday Coming

The calendar may say October 1st, but our actual weather conditions say otherwise across the Big Country of Texas. We will continue with our summer like weather pattern. Today we are calling for clouds early giving way to lots of sun and a high of 93 degrees. The winds will be gusty at times from the south at 10-15 mph. For tonight we are looking at just a few clouds passing through and an overnight low of 74. The winds should subside and be from the south at 10-15 mph.