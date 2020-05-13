Warm Today With Severe Weather Tonight

A very warm day is expected across the Big Country today with some gusty winds and even the threat of severe thunderstorms later this evening. For the rest of your Wednesday we will see sunny skies throughout the day with clouds late in the day. It will be very warm and toasty with a high of 89 degrees. The winds will be from the south at 10-20 mph. With gusts to 30. This evening we have the chance of strong to severe storms moving through the area producing large hail, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado possibility.The chance of storms is 40% and the overnight low will be 66. Winds will be from the south at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.