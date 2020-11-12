Warm today with spring like weather

As the month of November marches on we are still seeing very nice and mild weather with warm afternoons and cool evenings in the Big Country. For your Thursday we will expect sunny skies and the afternoon high getting up to around 78 degrees. The winds will stay light out of the south southwest at around 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for skies to be generally partly cloudy through the area and the overnight low dropping down to around 47 degrees. The winds will be light and from the south southeast at around 5 mph.