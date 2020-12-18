Warm & windy for your Friday

We are going to see a warm and windy day as we wrap up the work week and prepare for a cold front to move through the area later this evening bringing a cooler Saturday to the area. For the rest of this Friday you can expect partly sunny skies and the high getting on up there at 64 degrees. The winds will be very breezy from the south southwest at 10-20 with gusts up to 30 mph. For tonight look for skies to remain mostly clear and the overnight low dropping down to around 36 degrees. The winds will shaft out of the north northwest and be at around 5-10 mph.