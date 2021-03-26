Warm & windy heading into the weekend

Today’s weather will be a precursor of what to look for this weekend in the Big Country. The forecast promises plenty of warm weather for the area. For your Friday, we will see sunny skies through the area and the afternoon high will reach the 81 degree mark. The winds will be very gusty from the south at 15-20 with gusts to 30mph. For this evening, we will see clear skies and mild weather with an overnight low down to 50 degrees. The winds will decrease to around 5-10 mph from the south late in the night.