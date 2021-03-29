Warm & windy start to work week

The next couple of days will be on the warm side as temperatures are expected to rise considerably before a new front affects our weather by mid-week. For the rest of your Monday, we will see sunny skies and the high getting up to around 77 degrees. The winds will be very gusty especially after lunch at around 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph out of the south. For this evening though, we will see mostly clear skies and the overnight low dropping down to around 55 degrees. The winds will remain gusty out of the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.