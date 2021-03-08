Warm & windy to start this spring break

For those of you off during Spring Break 2021, it should be a very nice and warm week ahead, if you can get past the windy conditions expected each day. For your Monday we are looking at mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon and warm weather with a high up around 68 degrees. The winds will be gusty from the south at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph. For your Monday evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies through the night and a very mild 54 degrees for an overnight low. The winds will be from the south and gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.