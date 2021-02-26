Warmer drier air moves in

Our first storms for some of the Big Country are going to be possible later tonight. Not everyone will see rain, and only a few will see actual storms with thunder and lightning.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms is sticking around for primarily the Eastern and Southern parts of the Big Country. Light showers and persistent sprinkles will be possible for most of the area as well. Low temps tonight could get down close to freezing in the mid 30s but most of us will remain above 32°.