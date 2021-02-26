Warmer drier air moves in

The rain chances and cooler weather from yesterday will be replaced by much more drier air and warmer temperature readings as we go through the rest of your Friday afternoon. For later today, look for skies to remain mostly cloudy and the afternoon high will be up around 64 degrees. The winds will remain on the light side at around 5-10 mph from the south southwest. This evening see partly cloudy skies and the overnight low will drop down to around to the cool side of 46 degrees. The winds will stay light at 5 mph from the south southwest.