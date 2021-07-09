Warmer into the weekend

This weekend promises a little bit of a break from the summer weather as rain chances will return and we stay with below normal with temperature readings through the forecast period. For your Friday, we will see lots of sun out there and a very warm 91 degrees for the afternoon high. The winds will be from the south at 5-10 mph. For your Friday evening we will see mostly clear skies and the overnight low dropping down to around 71 degrees. The winds will be from the south and increase at 10-15 mph.