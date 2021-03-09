Warmer & lots of wind today

The Big Country is still in store for lots of warm weather as we move forward for the rest of this week and that’s nice, if we can just get past the very windy conditions. For today look for mostly cloudy skies and very warm weather with a high up around 75 degrees. The winds will be gusty from the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30mph. For this evening, we will see mostly cloudy skies and the overnight low dropping down around 60 degrees. The winds will continue to be gusty from the south at 15-20 with gusts up to 30 mph.