Warmer & more sun today

As we go through the rest of the week, we should continue to see less in the form of rain chances and more sunshine with temps staying in the upper 80’s generally. For the rest of today, look for a mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 86 degrees and the winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. For this evening, we will see showers coming to a close early and clearing late. Skies will go from cloudy to partly cloudy with the overnight low down to around 70 degrees. The winds will be from the east southeast at 5-10 mph.