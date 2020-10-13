Warmer temps for your Tuesday

Temperatures will continue to rise today and head to the above seasonal average for the month of October making it feel more like late spring in the Big Country than what Fall should feel like. For today look for lots of sunshine and clear skies and an afternoon high up around 89 degrees. The winds will remain light from the south at around 5 mph. For this evening look for mostly clear skies and an overnight low down to around 61 degrees. The winds will be from the south southeast at 5-10 mph and should remain light.