(KTAB/KRBC) – Unseasonably warm weather is set to usher in the New Year after much of the Big Country experienced sub-freezing temperatures for Christmas.

Temperatures are already forecast to climb above 60 degrees Monday, and by Tuesday — they will be in the mid-70s.

A couple of weak fronts will move through the area after that, but they won’t be enough to drop the temperatures more than a few degrees.

Anyone celebrating the New Year holiday should keep in mind that low rainfall has created dry conditions, which could easily lead to fires.

Extra precautions should be taken when lighting fireworks this year.

For more up-to-date weather information, visit the weather section of BigCountryHomepage.com.