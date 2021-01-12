Warmer today but still on cool side

Most of the snowfall we had this weekend will all but be a thing of the past as warmer weather moves into the Big Country for your Tuesday. For the rest of today we will see plenty of sunshine and the high getting up to still a very cool 48 degrees. The winds will stay on the light side at around 5 mph from the west southwest. For this evening we will be seeing mostly clear skies and the overnight low dropping down to only around 30 degrees. The winds will be light out of the southwest at around 5 mph.