Warmer Weather Coming our Way

The effects of yesterday’s cold front are still being felt into your Tuesday as colder arctic air has settled in to the Big Country. We will see mostly clear skies later today with a high of only 43 degrees and coupled with the northerly winds at 5-15 mph we should see those wind chills in the 7-17 degree range. Make sure to bundle up and dress in plenty of layers today. This evening we can expect mostly clear skies with frigid air and an overnight low of 24 degrees. The wind chill tonight will be around the 14-19 degree range so please protect plants and check on the elderly and stay warm.