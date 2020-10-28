Warmer with clearing conditions today

We should begin to see the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to our winter weather event across the Big country as temperatures warm up above freezing and precipitation chances come to a close. For your Wednesday we will see a 30% chance of rain early then ending by noon. The afternoon high will reach 47 degrees and the winds will be light out of the north northwest at 5-10 mph. For this evening we will see partly cloudy skies with rain coming to a close and an overnight low getting down to around 39 degrees. The winds will remain on the light side out of the west at around 5-10 mph.