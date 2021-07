Our weather for today will look to get more toward the warmer side than what we have experienced the last couple of days in the Big Country with the 90’s becoming more prevalent. For today look for sunny skies and a high up around 92 degrees. The winds will be light out of the south at 5-10 mph. For tonight, look for mostly clear skies out there with the overnight low dropping down to around 72 degrees. The winds will be out of the south southeast at 5-10 mph.